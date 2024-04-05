Theme
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers from The 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Mariupol Brigade prepare to fire a multiple launch rocket system based on a pickup truck towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 5, 2024. Senior U.S. defense officials said Tuesday, March 12, that the Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts, even though the military remains deeply overdrawn. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a multiple launch rocket system based on a pickup truck towards Russian positions at the frontline, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on March 5, 2024. (AP)

Russian military says it took control of village in eastern Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Vodyane in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry’s statement, the latest of several claimed advances by Russian forces since they took nearby Avdiivka in February after months of fighting.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Ukrainian defenders are trying to dig in, but they face shortages of artillery rounds, with US aid stuck in Congress for months.

Earlier on Friday Russia’s state-run RIA news agency cited an official as saying Russian troops had entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar, further north near Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military acknowledged the battlefield situation near Chasiv Yar was tense, but denied Russian advances in the town.

