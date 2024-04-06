Theme
Ukrainian soldiers from The 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Mariupol Brigade prepare to fire a multiple launch rocket system based on a pickup truck towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 5, 2024. Senior U.S. defense officials said Tuesday, March 12, that the Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts, even though the military remains deeply overdrawn. (File photo: AP)

Ukraine doesn’t have enough ammunition for counteroffensive against Russia: Zelenskyy

Reuters
2 min read

Ukraine does not have enough ammunition for a counteroffensive against Russia but has started receiving some from partners to defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

“We don’t have shells for counteroffensive actions, as for the defense - there are several initiatives, and we’re receiving weapons,” he said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Zelenskyy warned in remarks aired on Saturday that Ukraine could run out of air defense missiles if Russia keeps up its intense long-range bombing campaign.

The Ukrainian leader’s starkest warning to date of the deteriorating situation faced by his country’s air defenses follows weeks of Russian strikes on the energy system, towns and cities using a vast arsenal of missiles and drones.

“If they keep hitting (Ukraine) every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it,” Zelenskyy said in an interview that aired on Ukrainian television.

He said Ukraine had enough air defense stockpiles to cope for the moment, but that it was already having to make difficult choices about what to protect.

He singled out in particular the need for Patriot air defense systems.

The sophisticated US air defense system has been vital during Russian attacks with ballistic and hypersonic missiles which can hit targets within a matter of minutes.

