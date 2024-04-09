Theme
A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets during drills in the Black Sea, in this image taken from video released July 21, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE.
A still image shows what it said to be the guided missile ship Ivanovets during drills in the Black Sea, July 21, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia says it destroyed Ukraine-launched anti-ship missile over Black Sea

Reuters
1 min read

A Ukraine-launched, anti-ship Neptune missile was destroyed over the Black Sea, and four drones were downed over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

“Duty air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod (2 UAVs) and Voronezh (2 UAVs) regions, and (the Neptune) Ukrainian missile was destroyed over the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

