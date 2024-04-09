Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. (Reuters)

Ukraine says it destroys all 20 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine’s air defense systems destroyed all 20 attack drones that Russia launched targeting Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Tuesday.

The drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions, Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that Russia also launched four missiles from the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, but he did not say what happened to those missiles.

Reuters could not immediately verify Oleshchuk’s comments.

