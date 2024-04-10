IAEA calls emergency meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant targeted in Ukraine

3 min read

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it will hold a special meeting Thursday on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe’s biggest, that is at the center of growing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The agency said Tuesday it had been informed of a new “attack” on the site in southern Ukraine that was occupied by Russian forces just after they launched their invasion in 2022.

The two sides have accused each other of staging drone attacks on the reactors in recent days.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The UN agency said in a statement that Russia and Ukraine had made separate requests for a meeting of the IAEA board of governors that would start at 1300 GMT.

Current board chairperson, Holger Martinsen of Argentina, called a meeting at short notice because of “the urgent nature of the requests received,” according to an internal note seen by AFP.

In it’s letter dated Monday, Russia demanded a meeting to consider “recent attacks and provocations” by Ukrainian forces against Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine, which has denied staging any attacks, called for discussions on developments in the territory it controls and claims and the “safety” implications.

Russia says that the Zaporizhzhia was hit by drones on Sunday and Monday, accusing Ukraine forces each time.

Ukraine has accused Russia of staging the attack so that it could spread false information about its war rival.

The IAEA has a team at Zaporizhzhia which confirmed the attacks and one casualty, without saying who was responsible.

“This is a major escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers facing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” it said Sunday.

In a statement, the IAEA said the team at Zaporizhzhia had on Tuesday “reported hearing bursts of rifle fire followed by a loud explosion” at “the same time that the ZNPP later said an incoming drone had detonated on the roof of the facility’s training centre”.

The training centre is just outside the perimeter of the plant, where the six reactors have been gradually shut down since the invasion.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The IAEA said it’s team had not been given access to the attack site.

“Today’s reported incident - although outside the site perimeter - is an ominous development as it indicates an apparent readiness to continue these attacks, despite the grave dangers they pose to nuclear safety and security and our repeated calls for military restraint,” said IAEA director general Rafael Grossi in a statement.

“Whoever is behind them, they are playing with fire. Attacking a nuclear power plant is extremely irresponsible and dangerous, and it must stop,” he added.

Read more:

Russia says Ukraine struck Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again, Kyiv denies the attack

Kyiv, Moscow trade accusations of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant attacks

Russia says backup power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has gone down