Russian missile attack kills four in Odesa district: Governor

An early evening Russian missile attack on Wednesday killed four people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured seven in Odesa district in southern Ukraine, the regional governor said.



Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the injured was in serious condition. The missiles, presumed to be Iskander-M ballistic missiles, struck between 6 and 6.30 p.m. (1500-1530 GMT) and also damaged transport infrastructure.

In a separate incident, a Ukrainian drone attack inside Russia on Wednesday killed three people, including two children, said the governor of the Kursk border region.

The Ukrainian drone fired a rocket at a civilian car in a village in Korenevski district, said governor Roman Starovoyt on Telegram social media.

“Unfortunately, three people who were in the car at this time were killed, including two children.”

