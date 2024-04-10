Ukraine says it destroyed 14 of 17 drones launched by Russia

1 min read

Russia launched 17 attack drones and several missiles targeting Ukraine’s south, Ukrainian air force and administrative officials said on Wednesday, with the country’s defenses downing 14 of the drones and two guided air missiles.

Ukraine Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday that Russia also launched two Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile, but he did not say what happened to those weapons.

Two Kh-59 guided air missiles that Russia launched towards the Black Sea port of Odesa were destroyed, Oleshchuk

