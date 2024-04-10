Theme
This photograph posted on August 20, 2023 on the official Telegram account of Roman Starovoit, Kursk region governor, shows Roman Starovoit (2nd R) inspecting an area outside a damaged railway station building following a drone attack in Kursk. (AFP)
This photograph posted on August 20, 2023 on the official Telegram account of Roman Starovoit, Kursk region governor, shows Roman Starovoit (2nd R) inspecting an area outside a damaged railway station building following a drone attack in Kursk. (File photo: AFP)

Ukrainian drone attack kills three people in Russia’s Kursk region

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

A Ukrainian drone attack inside Russia on Wednesday killed three people, including two children, said the governor of the Kursk border region.

The Ukrainian drone fired a rocket at a civilian car in a village in Korenevski district, said governor Roman Starovoyt on Telegram social media.

“Unfortunately, three people who were in the car at this time were killed, including two children.”

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The governor also said Ukrainian bombardments had damaged electrical lines in the region, leading to power cuts.

Ukraine has recently targeted Russian border regions on a daily basis in reprisal for Russian bombings of Ukrainian towns for the past two years.

On Tuesday, two people were killed by Ukrainian artillery fire in the Bryansk region, according to local authorities.

Read more: Russia targets Ukrainian energy sites in overnight attacks

