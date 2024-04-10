US approves potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia

2 min read

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of multifunctional information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $101.1 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia requested to buy communications equipment, support equipment, engineering and technical support and assistance, training, and other related elements of logistics and program support, according to an official US statement from Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The sale is aimed at strengthening the security of the Kingdom, which the US statement referred to as “a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region.”

The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s “surveillance capability to counter current and future regional threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other Gulf region partners,” it added.

The principal contractor for the sale is yet to be determined.

There will be no requirement for the assignment of US government or contractor representatives to the Kingdom for the implementation of this sale, and it “will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the statement said.

