Kremlin calls for restraint in the Middle East

1 min read

Moscow on Thursday called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint amid spiraling tensions in the Middle East.



Tehran has issued fresh threats against Israel over a strike earlier this month that killed two Iranian generals, triggering US President Joe Biden to pledge “iron-clad” support for Israel on Wednesday.



“It is very important for everybody to exercise restraint in order not to destabilize the region, which is already not gifted with stability or predictability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia has previously condemned Israel's conduct in its six-month war in Gaza.



Moscow had traditionally tried to maintain relations with all major powers in the Middle East.



But the Gaza conflict has dented its ties with Israel and it has already been strengthening military and political ties with Iran.



Peskov said Russia had not been approached as a potential mediator between the two arch rivals.

Read more:

Russia tells citizens to refrain from travel to the Middle East

Lufthansa extends flight cancellations from Frankfurt to Tehran on security concerns

US envoy asked Middle East foreign ministers to mediate with Iran