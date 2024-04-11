Moroccan asylum seeker accused of UK murder motivated by Gaza war: Prosecutor

3 min read

A Moroccan asylum seeker accused of stabbing a stranger to death told British police he carried out the attack because Israel had “killed children” in Gaza, his trial heard Thursday.

Ahmed Alid, 45, also allegedly attacked his housemate, a Christian convert, and assaulted two police officers, during the incidents in Hartlepool, northeast England, last October.

Prosecutors said he murdered 70-year-old Terence Carney after a chance meeting in the street when he was carrying two knives. He stabbed housemate, Javed Nouri, as he slept in bed.

Alid shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is great”, as he repeatedly wounded the sleeping Nouri in the chest, Teesside Crown Court heard at the start of the trial.

The 31-year-old survived the assault but Carney died after being stabbed six times in the chest, abdomen and back.

Police arrested Alid nearby with a bloody knife in his waistband, and he later told officers that he had acted because of the Gaza war, the court heard.

“He said he had wanted to kill them because of the conflict in Gaza and to further his desire that Palestine would be free from the Zionists, by which he meant Israel,” prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford said.

“The defendant said he would have killed more people if he had been able to do so.”

Sandiford added Alid had described Carney as an “innocent victim” during his interrogation, but that he had been killed “because Britain had created the Zionist entity -- Israel -- and should make it leave.”

“They killed children and I killed an old man,” he told officers, the prosecutor said.

Alid has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault.

Prosecutors are treating the case as having a terror connection or aim, meaning he would face a stiffer sentence if convicted. The trial is expected to last 10 days.

Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism officer warned this year that police have seen an “unprecedented” rise in terror threats following the conflict in Gaza that started after the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Matt Jukes said the war has become a “radicalization moment.”

