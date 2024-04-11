Theme
Ukrainian soldiers from the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Mariupol Brigade prepare to fire a multiple launch rocket system based on a pickup truck towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on March 5, 2024. (AP)

Russian forces outnumber Ukrainian troops 7 to 10 times in the east, general says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russian forces outnumber Ukrainian troops seven to ten times in eastern regions, Ukraine's General Yuriy Sodol told parliament on Thursday.

“The enemy outnumbers us by 7-10 times, we lack manpower,” said Sodol, who is commanding the troops in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

