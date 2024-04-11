Slovak PM changes tone on Ukraine war, calls for peaceful resolution

2 min read

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Thursday called for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war that respected its “territorial integrity,” in a change of tone from earlier remarks seen as Russia-friendly.

Fico, whose ally Peter Pellegrini was elected as Slovakia’s president at the weekend, had previously questioned neighboring Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“The use of Russian military force in Ukraine was a gross violation of international law,” Fico said on Thursday, after meeting with Ukraine’s prime minister. He added that Ukraine needs help and solidarity.

Calling for a peaceful solution to the war, he specified that it should be “a solution that respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Fico also backed Ukraine’s desire to join the European Union.

“The Slovak Republic’s support for Ukraine and its ambitions to become a member of the EU is not speculative. This is full-fledged support,” he told reporters.

Fico met with Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Michalovce, near the border with Ukraine.

Shmyhal thanked Fico for his support and “for recognizing our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“This is an absolutely historic event for our countries, for our governments,” he told reporters.

In January, Fico said Ukraine was “not an independent and sovereign country” but was under “the total influence and control of the United States.”

At a rally before last year’s general election, Fico repeated inaccurate and unproven Russian claims that “the war in Ukraine originated in 2014 when Ukrainian fascists were killing civilian victims of Russian nationality.”

Since taking office in October, Fico has stopped military aid to Ukraine. The populist leader is also opposed to sanctions on Russia and opposes Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

