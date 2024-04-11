Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Lithuania for talks to ‘consolidate’ support

2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday that he had arrived in Lithuania for talks with Central and Eastern European leaders on support for his war-torn country.



The visit comes as Moscow has ramped up its aerial bombardments on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks, prompting Kyiv to renew its appeals for fresh Western military aid.



“The main thing now is to do everything to strengthen our air defense, to meet the urgent needs of the defense forces of Ukraine, as well as to consolidate international support,” Zelenskyy said on social media.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Lithuania, one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, on Thursday hosts leaders of the Three Seas Initiative, a regional alliance bringing together EU member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas.



The presidents of Estonia, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those expected to attend.



Zelenskyy also is due to hold talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, focused primarily on Ukraine’s needs as the military support from Western allies falters.



Both leaders will discuss the situation on the frontlines and the need for military and financial assistance as well as Ukraine’s prospects for NATO membership, the Lithuanian presidency said in a statement.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Since the start of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy has been a rare guest abroad, but he has now visited Lithuania three times after Moscow’s all-out assault in 2022.



He was in Vilnius for NATO summit last July, and visited Lithuania this January to ask Western partners for military aid.



Read more:

Ukrainian lawmakers approve first reading of army service for convicts

Ukrainian drone attack kills three people in Russia’s Kursk region

US general warns time running out for Ukraine without US aid