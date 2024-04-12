Theme
View of a damaged building near the site of the blast in the center of Taganrog, Russia July 28, 2023. Telegram channel of Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Rostov region/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
View of a damaged building near the site of a blast in the center of Taganrog, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia shot down Ukrainian drones near town with oil refinery, says governor

Reuters, Moscow
1 min read

Russian forces shot down four Ukrainian drones near the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov region which is home to an oil refinery previously targeted by Kyiv, the regional governor said on Friday.

Vasily Golubev, the governor, said that Friday’s attack had not caused any damage or casualties.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was also the target of Ukrainian drones in March. That attack led to a short-term shutdown of the plant.

