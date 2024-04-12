Russia shot down Ukrainian drones near town with oil refinery, says governor

1 min read

Russian forces shot down four Ukrainian drones near the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov region which is home to an oil refinery previously targeted by Kyiv, the regional governor said on Friday.



Vasily Golubev, the governor, said that Friday’s attack had not caused any damage or casualties.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was also the target of Ukrainian drones in March. That attack led to a short-term shutdown of the plant.



Read more:

Ukraine says Russian drone attack damaged energy infrastructure in south

Russia’s FSB says Britain’s Special Boat Service operating in Ukraine

IAEA’s Grossi: Zaporizhzhia attacks risk ‘dangerous’ shift in Ukraine war