Zelenskyy condemns Iranian attack, urges support for Ukraine similar to Israel’s aid

3 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday condemned Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel and said his country needed help from its allies to fend off threats from the air, just as Israel did.

Zelenskyy again called on the US Congress to approve a vital aid package that has been blocked for months by political wrangling. Ukraine’s forces are facing new onslaughts from Russian troops in the east and daily attacks on cities and infrastructure from Russian missiles and drones.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Writing on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said: “Iran’s actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia’s actions threaten a larger conflict, and the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world.”

Ukraine condemns Iran’s attack on Israel using “Shahed” drones and missiles. We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same “Shahed” drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes.



Every effort must be made to prevent… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2024

Speaking later in his nightly video address, the president said the world had seen that “Israel was not alone in its defense -- the threats in the sky were also destroyed by its allies.

“And when Ukraine says allies cannot turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones, it means that it is necessary to act, and act strongly,” he said.

Ukraine’s skies, he said, were “not protected by rhetoric.

“And the fact that we in Ukraine have been waiting months for a vital support package - the fact that we are still waiting for a vote in Congress - testifies to the fact that the confidence of terrorists has also been growing for months,” he said. “There is no more time to be wasted.”

Over the last week, Russian terrorists used nearly 130 "Shahed" drones against Ukraine; fortunately, we were able to intercept the vast majority of them. More than 80 Russian missiles and nearly 700 guided aerial bombs were also used.



Rhetoric does not protect skies. Thoughts… pic.twitter.com/dIgO8ID4NG — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2024

Mike Johnson, speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Sunday that he would try to secure passage of aid to Israel this week after Iran’s attack, but he did not say whether the legislation would include assistance for Ukraine and other allies.

Iran has supplied thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones to Russia throughout its invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. They have been used to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses and hit infrastructure far from the front lines.

Zelenskyy for months has urged Ukraine’s Western allies, particularly the United States, to summon the “political will” to provide the air defenses and weaponry Ukraine needs.

Zelenskyy on Saturday said Germany would supply a US-made Patriot air defense system and air defense missiles to Ukraine at a “critical time”.

Every day, we make every effort to bolster Ukraine's air defense. I am grateful to Germany for its leadership and for the new Patriot system, which, in the hands of Ukrainians, will demonstrate that Russian terror can be defeated. I am grateful to every country that is genuinely… pic.twitter.com/aMC5ZgAg7h — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2024

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking on national television on Sunday, said negotiations were proceeding on securing more Patriot systems, but he expressed a measure of frustration at the slow pace of acquiring them.

“With all my due respect and gratitude to the United States of America, do you believe that the US Army does not have one spare Patriot battery that it can transfer to Ukraine?” he said.

Read more:

Ukraine official forecasts May 9 showdown as Russian forces target Chasiv Yar

Death toll in Ukraine attack on Russia-controlled town rises to 16

Kyiv says eastern front ‘deteriorated’ as Russia claims village