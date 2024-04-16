Theme
Ukrainian soldiers stand next the Marder 1A3 (SPz), an armoured fighting vehicle, during a media day of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in Klietz, Germany August 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy signs mobilization bill into law

AFP, Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law a controversial mobilization bill aimed at boosting troop numbers, parliament said Tuesday.

The parliament’s website said the bill had been “returned with the signature of the President” on April 16, after receiving final approval from lawmakers last week.

The new law toughens penalties on draft dodgers, incentivizes conscription and obliges men to keep their military registration details with the authorities up-to-date.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

But controversially, the law does not demobilize long-serving soldiers on the front, a proposal lawmakers scrapped after facing pressure from Ukraine’s military.

Lawmakers say the issue of demobilization will be addressed in a separate bill, but have not given details.

Kyiv has ceded ground to Russian forces since late last year as it struggles with a shortage of manpower and hold-ups in much-needed aid from Western allies.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy signed into law separate legislation lowering the age of mobilization from 27 to 25, expanding the number of men eligible to fight.

The new laws are designed to boost Ukraine’s fighting potential but have caused anger in a nation exhausted by more than two years of battling invading Russian forces.

