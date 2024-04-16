Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. (Reuters)

Ukraine says it downs all nine drones launched by Russia

Reuters
1 min read

Ukraine’s air defense systems destroyed all nine drones launched in a Russian attack, the air force said on Tuesday.

The aerial weapons were destroyed over several eastern and southern regions, Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

