Ukrainian military strikes Russian airfield in Crimea: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian military had attacked a large Russian airfield in occupied Crimea and thanked his top military commander for staging the strike.

“Today, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a precise strike on the occupiers in Dzhankoi, on an airfield,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

“Thank you, warriors. Thank you for your accuracy. Thank you to commander-in-chief (Oleksandr) Syrskyi for organising this operation.”

The president expressed thanks to servicemen staging “special operations, especially important operations, extremely significant ones that destroy the equipment of the Russian army, their combat infrastructure.”

Dzhankoi lies in the northern part of the Crimea peninsula, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014. Unofficial sources in both Ukraine and Russia had earlier reported a series of explosions at the base.

