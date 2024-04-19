Russia air defense intercepts 25 airborne targets over Belgorod

1 min read

Russian air defense units intercepted 25 airborne targets early on Friday over southern Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the main target was the city of Belgorod, but there were no injuries.

Several private homes and other buildings sustained damage and a small fire in a storage area was quickly extinguished.

