What is the Russian bomber plane that Ukraine says it shot down?

2 min read

The Ukrainian military said its anti-missile units succeeded for the first time on Friday in shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber plane.

Russia said the plane had crashed as it returned to base, apparently due to a technical malfunction.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

What do we know about the Tu-22M3?

The designer, Tupolev, describes it as a long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber designed to destroy sea- and ground-based targets with guided missiles and aerial bombs. The NATO codename for it is Backfire.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia has frequently used Tu-22M3s to bomb Ukraine. The plane that Ukraine said it shot down was used to carry Kh-22 cruise missiles for attacks on Ukrainian cities, according to the country’s air force commander. The Kh-22 is a dual-capable missile, meaning that it can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead, although Russia has not used nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russian airfields where the planes are based have been targeted by Ukrainian drones. British military intelligence said a Tu-22M3 was “highly likely destroyed” in one such attack at a base in Novgorod region last August.

The first prototype of the plane was launched in 1977 but a completely modernized Tu-22M3M with what Tupolev describes as increased tactical effectiveness and larger operational radius was flown for the first time in December 2018.

The plane is made of aluminium alloys as well as high-strength, heat-resistant steel and alloys of titanium and magnesium. It has variable-swept low wings that consist of a fixed part and moveable panels that can sweep through angles form 20 to 65 degrees.

Russia’s air force has 57 Tu-22M3s, according to the 2024 Military Balance report by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Read more:

Ukraine says it shot down Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber

Man arrested in Poland over suspected plan to assassinate Zelenskyy

CIA chief warns Ukraine could lose war in 2024 without fresh aid