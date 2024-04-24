Biden signs $95 billion military aid for Israel, Ukraine; ban on TikTok

3 min read

President Joe Biden signed a hard-fought bill into law on Wednesday that provides billions of dollars of new US aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia, notching a rare bipartisan victory for the president as he seeks reelection and ending months of wrangling with Republicans in Congress.

“It gives vital support to America ‘s partners so they can defend themselves from threats to their sovereignty,” Biden said, adding that the flow of weapons to Ukraine would start in the next few hours.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The bill includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine and $26 billion for Israel, as well as $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza and $8 billion to counter China’s military might.



Biden, a Democrat who is expected to face Republican former President Donald Trump in the November election, has pressed lawmakers for six months to approve more funding for Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two years. Trump objected to the Ukraine aid, and some Republicans in Congress refused to back it, questioning whether Ukraine could ever prevail.



“They’re a fighting force with the will and the skill to win,” Biden said of Ukraine’s military, as he blamed “MAGA Republicans” loyal to Trump for blocking aid, referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.



Biden also signed a separate bill tied to the aid legislation that bans TikTok in the United States if its owner, the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, fails to divest the popular short video app over the next nine months to a year.



The social media platform is particularly popular with left-leaning young Americans, a group crucial to Biden’s victory in November.

Read more:

Turkey accuses US of double standards over Gaza in rights report

Israeli military poised to take Rafah, awaits gov’t approval, defense official says

EU urges probe into reported mass graves at Gaza hospitals