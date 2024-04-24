Russian missiles attack residential area in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Mayor

1 min read

Russian missiles attacked a residential district of Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, early on Wednesday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Terekhov said information on casualties was being clarified. Public broadcaster Suspilne said civil infrastructure had been destroyed in the assault.



The air raid alert in Kharkiv region was subsequently lifted.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia will intensify strikes on Ukrainian storage bases that house Western-supplied weapons, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, as the United States prepares to approve and deliver a long-delayed batch of new military aid.

In remarks to defense officials, Shoigu said Russia had “dispelled the myth of the superiority of Western weapons” and its forces had gained the initiative along the 1,000 km (600-mile) battle front.

Read more:

US prepping $1 bln weapons package for Ukraine, officials say

Russia scraps WWII march in Moscow over security fears

Russia to intensify strikes on Western weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says