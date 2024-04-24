Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A firefighter works at a site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 7, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
A firefighter works at a site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 7, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian missiles attack residential area in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Mayor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russian missiles attacked a residential district of Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, early on Wednesday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Terekhov said information on casualties was being clarified. Public broadcaster Suspilne said civil infrastructure had been destroyed in the assault.

The air raid alert in Kharkiv region was subsequently lifted.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia will intensify strikes on Ukrainian storage bases that house Western-supplied weapons, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, as the United States prepares to approve and deliver a long-delayed batch of new military aid.

In remarks to defense officials, Shoigu said Russia had “dispelled the myth of the superiority of Western weapons” and its forces had gained the initiative along the 1,000 km (600-mile) battle front.

Read more:

US prepping $1 bln weapons package for Ukraine, officials say

Russia scraps WWII march in Moscow over security fears

Russia to intensify strikes on Western weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size