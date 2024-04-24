Theme
A Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ukrainian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia region kills four: Russian officials

Reuters
1 min read

Emergency services in Russian-held parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said a Ukrainian drone strike on Tuesday killed four people in a car north of the town of Melitopol.

The officials, quoted by Russia’s RIA news agency, said the attack occurred in the village of Myrne.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The Russia-installed governor of occupied parts of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said Ukrainian shelling injured five people in a market in the town of Kakhovka.

Reuters is unable to verify battlefield reports issued by either side in the nearly 26-month-old war.

