US announces new weapons package for Ukraine worth $1 bln

The US announced a new weapons package for Ukraine on Wednesday worth $1 billion, including air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The Pentagon made the announcement after President Joe Biden signed the national security supplemental, which Republicans and Democrats have been arguing about for months. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was sending “a powerful message today about the power of American leadership as we support Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.”

US and Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia would be able to further invade if more weapons did not flow into Kyiv.

Wednesday’s drawdown was the 56th tranche of equipment to be provided from Pentagon stockpiles since August 2021.

“This package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine’s ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia’s continued attacks,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “With the bipartisan support of Congress, Ukraine can count on strong and resolute US leadership to provide consistent security assistance support – together with some 50 Allies and partners – to ensure its brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression.”

