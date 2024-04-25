Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
HMS Richmond, currently taking part in Operation Prosperity Guardian protecting merchant shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi rebel attacks, fires missiles to shoot down hostile Houthi drones heading towards the ship, on the Red Sea, March 9, 2024. LPhot Chris Sellars/UK Ministry Of Defence/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT.
HMS Richmond, currently taking part in Operation Prosperity Guardian protecting merchant shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi rebel attacks, fires missiles to shoot down hostile Houthi drones heading towards the ship, on the Red Sea, March 9, 2024. (UK Ministry Of Defence/Handout via Reuters)

Britain shoots down Houthi missile targeting merchant ship

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Britain’s Royal Navy shot down a missile fired at a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden by Iranian-backed Houthis, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

The HMS Diamond warship used a Sea Viper missile system to shoot down the missile on Wednesday, the ministry said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The UK continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Iranian-backed Houthis’ dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners,” Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“I want to thank the brave crew of HMS Diamond for her vital role in saving innocent lives and protecting international shipping from illegal Houthi attacks.”

US and British forces on January 12 fired their first joint strikes aimed at reducing the Houthis’ ability to target vessels transiting the key Red Sea trade route. The Houthis says the attacks are in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas.

The Houthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November.

The US military has also carried out unilateral air raids, but the Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks.

The Red Sea carries about 12 percent of international maritime traffic. Since the attacks started, several shipping firms have stopped using the waterway, instead taking the longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

Read more:

Loud bang heard and smoke seen in sea southwest of Yemen’s Aden, UKMTO reports

Ambrey aware of incident southwest of Yemen’s Aden: Advisory note

Houthis launch drones at Israel as Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli-annexed Golan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size