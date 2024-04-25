Theme
Emergency personnel work next to a damaged building in the aftermath of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Cherkasy, Ukraine September 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Six injured, infrastructure damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Cherkasy

Reuters, Kyiv 
A Russian aerial attack damaged critical infrastructure and injured six people in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region on Thursday, the regional governor said.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down some aerial targets, Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that emergency services were working at the site.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

