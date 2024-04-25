Six injured, infrastructure damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Cherkasy
A Russian aerial attack damaged critical infrastructure and injured six people in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region on Thursday, the regional governor said.
Ukraine’s air defenses shot down some aerial targets, Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that emergency services were working at the site.
For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.
Read more:
Russia says will target NATO nuclear weapons in Poland if they are deployed
Poland to help Ukraine get military-age men back: Defense minister
-
Poland to help Ukraine get military-age men back: Defense ministerPoland is ready to help Ukraine in getting military-age male citizens to return ... World News
-
Ukrainian government restricts passport issuance for military-age men abroadThe Ukrainian government, further tightening regulations on mobilisation, approved ... World News
-
Ukrainians in Poland face passport office chaos amid consular service suspensionHundreds of Ukrainians crammed up against a closed passport office in Warsaw on ... World News