India’s top court declines to order change to vote-counting process

India’s Supreme Court declined on Friday to order any change to the vote-counting process in the ongoing national election, rejecting petitions to tally all paper slips generated as proof of voting for votes recorded by electronic voting machines.

The order comes days after India began voting in general elections on April 19, with votes due to be counted on June 4.

