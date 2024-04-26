Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

3 min read

Ukraine warned Friday that Moscow was ramping up attacks on railways in a bid to disrupt military supplies ahead of a fresh Russian offensive while Kyiv waits for new US weapon deliveries.



Kyiv fears Russia is seeking to press its advantage on the battlefield ahead of symbolic May 9 Victory Day celebrations, as both sides continued to launch deadly cross-border strikes.



A Ukrainian security source told AFP that Russia wanted to damage Ukrainian railway infrastructure to “paralyze deliveries and movement of military cargo” as Moscow prepares to advance.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“These are standard steps ahead of an offensive,” the source added.



Russian forces have a firepower and manpower advantage at the front lines, and Kyiv has warned that fighting will become increasingly difficult in the coming weeks.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believed the Kremlin wants its army to capture the strategic heights of Chasiv Yar, a village in the eastern Donetsk region, before May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.



On Friday, he said the months of delays to a $61 billion package of US aid - approved by Washington this week - had cost his forces.



“While we were waiting for a decision on the American support, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield,” he told a video meeting of dozens of Ukraine’s international supporters.

‘Primitive’

Oleksandr Pertsovsky, head of passenger transport at state rail group Ukrzaliznytsia, confirmed that Russia had escalated its attacks on railway sites.



“They’re hitting the stations indiscriminately. It’s a very primitive way of doing it,” he said.



Three railway employees were killed and four wounded in a Russian missile attack on the eastern Donetsk region Thursday, the company said.



Ten civilians were also injured Thursday when Russian forces attacked railway facilities in Balakliya in the Kharkiv region.



The Russian defense ministry said Friday that a strike on Udachne in the Donetsk region had targeted what it said were “Western weapons and military equipment” being transported by railway.



It also said it had struck railway loading facilities at Balakliya.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Those strikes represent just a small number of the attacks that have damaged trains or stations across Ukraine, including in more central regions like Cherkasy and Dnipro.



One of the deadliest single strikes of the war was on a railway station in Kramatorsk in April 2022, which killed more than 60 people fleeing Russia’s advancing troops.



Read more:

Zelenskyy blasts Russian nuclear risks on Chernobyl anniversary

Russian women face violence from veterans returning from Ukraine war

Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine: Report