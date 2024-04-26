Spain seizes 25 tons of hashish worth 50 mln euros

1 min read

Spanish police seized 25 tons of hashish worth 50 million euros hidden in a truck from Morocco, the biggest such haul in nearly a decade, officials said Friday.

The drugs were hidden in 22 wooden cabins inside the truck that arrived at the southern port of Algeciras, bound for Perpignan in southern France, police and customs authorities said in a joint statement.

The truck's documentation claimed it was transporting melons but the vehicle was earmarked for inspection by a police officer who was patrolling the port with the aid of a sniffer dog.

It is the biggest seizure of hashish found in a vehicle in Spain since 2015 when police found nearly 48 tons in two trucks, also in the port of Algeciras, the statement said.

In the latest case, police arrested the driver of the truck, who has been brought before a judge for questioning.

Spain is one of the main entry points for drugs into Europe given its close ties with Latin America and its proximity to Morocco.

Latin America is the main source of cocaine and Morocco is a key source of hashish, a sticky brown substance made from the resin of the cannabis plant.