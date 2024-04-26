Ukraine detains two men suspected of working with Russia

1 min read

Ukraine said Friday it had detained two men accused of posing as maintenance workers and helping Russia prepare strikes on military positions in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

Prosecutors have opened thousands of cases probing instances of alleged collaboration between Ukrainians and Russian forces who invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“Under the guise of private repairmen, they travelled around the region alone, covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian troops and defense lines,” the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

They said the suspects, who were detained in their homes, had passed the locations of army fortifications and Ukrainian troops to the Russian side.

They face possible life imprisonment, the SBU said.

Russian troops partially captured the Kharkiv region when they invaded but failed to capture its main city, also called Kharkiv.

The region has been under persistent shelling both from Russian territory and areas of Ukraine occupied Moscow’s forces.

