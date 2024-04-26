Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Mykola Solsky, agriculture minister of Ukraine, waits to speak as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a ministerial meeting on growing food insecurity around the world, which has been exacerbated by Russia's war on Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (File photo: AP)
Mykola Solsky, agriculture minister of Ukraine, waits to speak as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a ministerial meeting on growing food insecurity around the world, which has been exacerbated by Russia's war on Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (File photo: AP)

Ukraine minister detained over suspected corruption: Prosecutors

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Ukraine’s Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky was detained after being named a formal suspect in a multimillion-dollar corruption inquiry, prosecutors said Friday.

Blighted by severe corruption scandals since the fall of the Soviet Union, Kyiv has pledged to bolster its anti-graft efforts as part of its bid for European Union membership.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Solsky was accused of illegally seizing land worth more than $7 million when he was the head of a major farming company and a member of parliament.

An anti-corruption court ordered him to be held in custody until June 24, prosecutors said. Bail was set at 75.7 million hryvnias ($1.9 million).

Earlier this week, Solsky offered his resignation and promised to cooperate with the probe.

Prosecutors said Friday that they had also charged a dozen other people suspected in the case, including civil servants.

Solsky, who owned a number of farming businesses, was elected to Ukraine’s parliament in 2019 and was appointed agriculture minister in March 2022.

Several cases of corruption have emerged in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, although they have typically involved lower-level officials and been related to army procurement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year sacked the country’s defense minister over a series of procurement scandals in the army.

Read more:

Ukraine withdraws US-supplied Abrams tanks from front lines over Russian drone threat

NATO chief says ‘not too late for Ukraine’ to beat Russia

Large-scale Ukrainian offensive unlikely in near-term: US official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size