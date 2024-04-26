US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of new $6 billion aid package

2 min read

The US will provide Ukraine additional Patriot missiles for its air defense systems as part of a massive $6 billion additional aid package, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday.

The missiles will be used to replenish previously supplied Patriot air defense systems and are part of a package that also includes more munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, and additional gear to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars into Ukraine’s existing weaponry, much of which still dates back to previous Soviet-era systems.

“I’m... pleased to announce today an additional commitment of $6 billion through our Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative,” Austin said.

“This is the largest security assistance package we’ve committed to date,” Austin told journalists, saying it will allow the procurement of new capabilities for Kyiv from US industry. He added that it will include air defense munitions, counter-drone systems, artillery ammunition and maintenance and sustainment support.

The United States has been a key military backer of Ukraine, committing more than $44 billion in security assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

But prior to this week, Washington had announced new aid for Ukraine on just one other occasion this year, a $300 million package in March that was only made possible by using money that the Pentagon had saved on other purchases.

A squabbling Congress had not approved large-scale funding for Kyiv for nearly a year and a half, but eventually took action starting last week after months of acrimonious debate among lawmakers over how or even whether to help Ukraine defend itself.

The US House of Representatives on April 20 approved legislation authorizing $95 billion in aid funding, including $61 billion for Ukraine, while the Senate passed the measure on Tuesday and Biden signed it into law the following day.

