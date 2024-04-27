North Korea accuses US of politicizing human rights issues

1 min read

North Korea accused the United States on Saturday of politicizing human rights in the East Asian country, denouncing what it called political provocation and conspiracy.

Pyongyang will make stern and decisive choices to protect its sovereignty and safety in response to Washington using human rights as a tool for invasion and hostile, anti-North Korea behavior, state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The spokesperson cited a special envoy on human rights in the administration of President Joe Biden. The envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, visited Seoul and Tokyo in February to discuss North Korea.

An annual report this week by the State Department described “significant human rights issues” in North Korea.

It cited credible reports of “arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearance; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by government authorities”.

Read more:

China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks

North Korea vows to strengthen military power despite US sanctions pressure

North Korea leader’s sister: US military drills drive regional security into turmoil