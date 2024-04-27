Russia says it struck Ukrainian energy plants in response to Kyiv targeting its own

2 min read

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that its forces had carried out 35 strikes in the last week against Ukrainian energy facilities, defense factories, railway infrastructure, air defenses, and ammunition stocks.



It said in a statement that the strikes, which spanned April 20-27, were "in response to attempts by the Kyiv regime to damage Russian energy and industrial facilities."



Ukraine has systematically targeted Russian oil refineries and other facilities in drone attacks in recent weeks, ignoring US requests not to do so.

Ukrainian officials said Russian missiles had pounded power facilities in central and western Ukraine on Saturday, increasing pressure on the ailing energy system as the country faces a shortage of air defenses despite a breakthrough in US military aid.



The Russian Defense Ministry said its campaign of strikes had been conducted using sea- and air-launched long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and drones.



It said it had also targeted and hit Ukrainian troop formations as well as what it described as foreign mercenaries.

