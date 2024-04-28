Theme
A No Drone Zone sign stucks to a pole in the Zaryadye park, as it prohibits the overflying of the area by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), in central Moscow, on April 20, 2024. (AFP)
A No Drone Zone sign stucks to a pole in the Zaryadye park, as it prohibits the overflying of the area by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), in central Moscow, on April 20, 2024. (AFP)

Russia says it destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine

Reuters
date 2024-04-28
2 min read

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine over its territory, Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday, with a regional official saying the attack targeted an oil storage facility in the Kaluga region.

The defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that three of the Ukraine-launched drones were downed over the Kaluga region, south of Moscow.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Vladislav Shapsha, regional governor of Kaluga, said the drones fell near an oil depot near the town of Lyudinovo.

“There were no casualties or damage,” Shapsha said in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian defense ministry also said nine of the Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, three over the Kursk region and two over the Belgorod region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukraine’s attacks on its territory or infrastructure.

Kyiv officials say targeting Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort.

