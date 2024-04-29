Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Al-Shabab fighters conduct military exercise in northern Mogadishu's Suqaholaha neighborhood, Somalia, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2010. (File photo: AP)
Al-Shabab fighters conduct military exercise in northern Mogadishu's Suqaholaha neighborhood, Somalia, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2010. (File photo: AP)

Roadside blast kills six telecoms workers on outskirts of Somali capital

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A roadside explosion killed six Hormuud Telecom employees on the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, the company said.

Hormuud Telecom said in a statement that its employees were killed in a “roadside bomb attack” in the Garasbaley district.

No one has claimed responsibility.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for similar bombing incidents in the past.

Al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia for nearly two decades, launching attacks on civilian and military targets. It wants to topple the federal government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Read more:

Somalia detains US-trained commandos over theft of rations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size