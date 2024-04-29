Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine

Russia said Monday it had advanced further in eastern Ukraine, capturing another village near the Moscow-held town of Avdiivka after a series of recent territorial gains.
The defense ministry said it had "liberated" Semenivka, as Moscow's forces press their advantage in manpower and ammunition on the battlefield.
