In this photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service on Monday, April 15, 2024, Russian soldiers participate in a military exercise somewhere in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
Russian soldiers participate in a military exercise somewhere in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (File photo: AP)

Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine

AFP, Moscow 
1 min read

Russia said Monday it had advanced further in eastern Ukraine, capturing another village near the Moscow-held town of Avdiivka after a series of recent territorial gains.

The defense ministry said it had "liberated" Semenivka, as Moscow's forces press their advantage in manpower and ammunition on the battlefield.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

