Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Afghan men pray in a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghan men pray in a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

ISIS claims gun attack on Afghanistan mosque which killed six

Agencies
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Six people were killed when a gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, the group’s Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) on Monday night, “an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshipers at a mosque in which six civilians were martyred” in the Guzara district of Herat province.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured,” he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency gave the same death toll for the attack, which took place in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city.

Read more:

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly blast in Kabul

Police officer killed in eastern Punjab province in Pakistani Taliban attack

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities carry out second public execution since takeover

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size