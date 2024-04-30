ISIS claims gun attack on Afghanistan mosque which killed six

1 min read

Six people were killed when a gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, the group’s Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) on Monday night, “an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshipers at a mosque in which six civilians were martyred” in the Guzara district of Herat province.

“Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured,” he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency gave the same death toll for the attack, which took place in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city.

