Europe’s summer 2024 will be ‘unusually hot’ again

Europe’s summer will be hotter than usual, with higher risks of drought and heat waves, after a warmer May continues a trend that’s seen 10 consecutive months of record-high global temperatures.



Sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic have soared to their highest in at least 40 years, hinting that the coming summer will be “unusually hot,” said Olivia Birch, a meteorologist at Atmospheric G2.



It may be as bad as the summer of 2022, the hottest ever in the UK with temperatures topping 40C (104F).



“Summer 2024 could challenge the warmth of summer 2022,” Birch said. “Widely dry conditions are expected mid toward late summer, increasing the risk of heat waves and droughts.”



The “recent acceleration in global warming” is also to blame for the extreme weather, she said.



Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected in France during the next three months, according to forecaster Meteo France.



Spain and Italy are among the countries where above-average temperatures are expected in May, according to Atmospheric G2. The UK will experience the same, though thermometers should settle closer to the average by month’s end, according to the Met Office.



Scandinavia is due to have slightly colder than usual temperatures in May.



Crops across much of Europe have benefited from hotter conditions after a wet winter drenched fields and delayed the planting of wheat.



Yet the key growing regions of Ukraine and Russia have been under pressure from above-average temperatures, prompting consultancy SovEcon to cut Russian crop estimates for the season.



Heading into May, only half the crops in the Black Sea region are expected to receive minor relief, according to Commodity Weather Group forecasts.



