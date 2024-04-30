MMA star Francis Ngannou says 15-month-old son died in heartbreaking post

2 min read

MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou has revealed that his 15-month-old son Kobe died in a heartbreaking post on his social media on Monday.

“Too soon to leave, but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding,” the boxer said in an Instagram post.

“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it?”

“Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this,” the post added.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Ngannou’s son are unknown at this time.

Hundreds of fans and fellow fighters expressed their condolences to the fighter on social media.

Irish fighter Conor McGregor replied to the Instagram post and said, ”I am so sorry to hear about your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time.”

Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick, also said, ”It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time. Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say ”I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”

The tragic news comes a month after Ngannou’s Riyadh match against Anthony Joshua. While the Cameroonian fighter came out defeated, Saudi Arabia granted the MMA star Premium Residency in the country.

