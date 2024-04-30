Risk of H5N1 bird flu virus spreading to cows outside US, says WHO

2 min read

A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday there was a risk of H5N1 bird flu virus spreading to cows in other countries beyond the United States through migratory birds.



US officials are seeking to verify the safety of milk and meat after confirming the H5N1 virus in 34 dairy cattle herds in nine states since late March, and in one person in Texas.



“With the virus carried around the world by migratory birds, certainly there is a risk for cows in other countries to be getting infected,” said Wenqing Zhang, head of WHO’s Global Influenza Program at a news briefing in Geneva.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



She reiterated that the UN agency deems the overall public health risk posed by the virus to be low but urged vigilance.



Asked to evaluate US transparency on the outbreak so far, Zhang said the global body had received regular updates and praised a decision to share the virus genetic sequence early.



“I do think the collaboration with US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the information we’ve received so far enables us to monitor the situation and to update the preparedness measures,” she said.

Read more:

Bird flu in humans: Experts say minimal risk despite traces found in cow milk

United States reports second human bird flu case linked to dairy cattle

Bird flu viral fragments found in pasteurized milk in US