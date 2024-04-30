Russia violating international rules with GPS interference, Estonia says

3 min read

Estonia accused Russia of violating international airspace regulations by interfering with GPS signals and the Baltic nation’s foreign minister said it will take up the matter with its NATO and European Union partners.

Finnair on Monday announced a temporary suspension of its flights to Tartu in eastern Estonia for a month due to ongoing GPS disturbances that prevented two aircraft from landing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The flights will be suspended to allow the airport to install an alternative approach method not relying on GPS, Finnair said. Most airports have such equipment installed.

The Finnish airline said it did not know where the interference originated but that there had been an increase in incidents since 2022.

The carrier has reported similar problems near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and Finland’s eastern border with Russia.

“GPS interference in Estonian airspace by RF (Russian Federation) has affected civil aviation in our region. In doing so Russia violates international regulations,” Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said on social media X late on Monday.

He did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Neither the Kremlin nor Russia’s Defence Ministry immediately replied to requests for comment.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) is not monitoring interferences in real time but open-source information showed high interference in the area on the day the two planes were diverted, a spokesperson said.

Rerouting to alternate airports with better landing aids is however not seen as a safety issue but rather an operational one, the spokesperson said in a written comment.

“If we judged the situation was fundamentally unsafe, we would need to take further action to ensure aviation safety.”

Tsahkna said Estonia would address the issue with other NATO and EU countries and that he had discussed it with his Latvian, Lithuanian, Finnish and Swedish counterparts.

Germany this month said Russia was very likely behind a series of disturbances affecting navigation in the Baltic region.

The German Defense Ministry pointed to Kaliningrad as their source, though it declined to give any details citing reasons of military security.

Read more:

Tel Aviv GPS is scrambled over fears of Iran revenge attack after consulate strike

Russia believed to have jammed signal on UK defense minister’s plane: Source

Russia may be ready to attack NATO in 5 to 8 years, German official says