Russian strikes kill railway worker in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

3 min read

Russian strikes on Kharkiv killed at least one person and wounded nine on Tuesday in the latest deadly attack on the city in northeast Ukraine, the regional governor said.

Russian bombardment of Kharkiv, which lies near the Russian border and is Ukraine’s second largest city, has intensified in recent weeks.

“Nine people were wounded and one person was killed as a result of enemy bombardment of Kharkiv,” governor Oleg Synyegubov said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

He earlier said that Russia “attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs” and had initially put the toll at two dead.

Ukraine’s railway company said the 24-year-old victim was one of its employees.

“This is another targeted attack on civilian railway infrastructure by the enemy,” the company, Ukrzaliznytsia, said in a statement.

Kharkiv, which almost fell to Russia at the start of its 2022 invasion, had a pre-war population of 1.4 million people.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) issued a statement on Tuesday, describing a worsening situation in the city, with an increasingly anxious population subjected to regular air raids.

It said recent attacks have caused “extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and led to a sharp increase in casualties among the local population.”

The city now regularly suffers “severe power outages, interruptions in water and heating supply, and a complete halt of trams for public transportation.”

It quoted a Kharkiv-based medic, Oleksandr Volkov, who described an increasingly distressed population.

“The people of Kharkiv are increasingly unsettled, with dwindling confidence in the future, particularly in the wake of frequent shelling recently,” Volkov said.

“Living conditions have become increasingly uncomfortable, marking a significant deterioration compared to just six months ago,” he said.

He said “air raid sirens sound day and night,” with locals “experiencing heightened anxiety and distress.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Volkov also said people in Kharkiv are increasingly struggling to access medication.

“People are unable to afford medical supplies for two main reasons: lack of funds and poor logistics exacerbated by the ongoing war,” he said.

A survey by the IRC found that 54 percent of people in Kharkiv are unable to get prescribed medication due to a lack of funds and medicine shortages.

Read more:

Death toll in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Odesa rises to five

Thirty men have died trying to leave Ukraine to avoid fighting since war started

Russia’s war in Ukraine boosts EU case for further expansion, chairman says