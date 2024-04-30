Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A member of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine waits to show weapons to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) while he tours a Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
A member of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine waits to show weapons to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) while he tours a Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, September 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: We must speed up deliveries of weaponry for frontline soldiers

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
3 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine needed “a significant acceleration” in deliveries of weaponry from its partners to enable its troops to face advancing Russian troops in several sectors of the front line.

Zelenskyy, looking stern, made his comments in his nightly video address amid an acknowledgment from his top commander that Ukraine’s forces have pulled back from villages in some of the most hotly contested sectors in the two-year-old war.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“We need a significant acceleration of supplies to enhance tangibly the capabilities of our soldiers,” Zelenskyy said.

He pointed specifically to deliveries of US weapons, after a six-month slowdown in supplies, as critical in righting the situation at key points in the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line.

“We are very much counting on prompt deliveries from the United States,” he said.

“These supplies must make themselves felt in disrupting the logistics of the occupiers, in making them afraid to base themselves anywhere on occupied territory and in our strength.”

As he listed areas in the east and northeast where fighting remains intense, Zelenskyy said: “That is, anywhere where Russia is pressing and where we must push them out. And where new assault threats may arise.”

The United States says supplies are beginning to reach Ukraine after sharp reductions owing to months of congressional wrangling.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has said its forces have captured several villages in the east after its capture in February of the town of Avdiivka.

Top Ukrainian commander Oleksander Syrskyi has said Russian forces had set a goal of capturing the key town of Chasiv Yar -- northeast of Avdiivka -- to coincide with Russia’s May 9 commemoration of the Soviet victory in World War Two.

Read more:

Pentagon chief urges countries with Patriot systems to donate them to Ukraine

US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of new $6 billion aid package

Greece will not provide air defense systems to Ukraine, prime minister says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size