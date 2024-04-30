Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: We must speed up deliveries of weaponry for frontline soldiers

3 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine needed “a significant acceleration” in deliveries of weaponry from its partners to enable its troops to face advancing Russian troops in several sectors of the front line.



Zelenskyy, looking stern, made his comments in his nightly video address amid an acknowledgment from his top commander that Ukraine’s forces have pulled back from villages in some of the most hotly contested sectors in the two-year-old war.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“We need a significant acceleration of supplies to enhance tangibly the capabilities of our soldiers,” Zelenskyy said.



He pointed specifically to deliveries of US weapons, after a six-month slowdown in supplies, as critical in righting the situation at key points in the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line.



“We are very much counting on prompt deliveries from the United States,” he said.



“These supplies must make themselves felt in disrupting the logistics of the occupiers, in making them afraid to base themselves anywhere on occupied territory and in our strength.”



As he listed areas in the east and northeast where fighting remains intense, Zelenskyy said: “That is, anywhere where Russia is pressing and where we must push them out. And where new assault threats may arise.”



The United States says supplies are beginning to reach Ukraine after sharp reductions owing to months of congressional wrangling.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia has said its forces have captured several villages in the east after its capture in February of the town of Avdiivka.



Top Ukrainian commander Oleksander Syrskyi has said Russian forces had set a goal of capturing the key town of Chasiv Yar -- northeast of Avdiivka -- to coincide with Russia’s May 9 commemoration of the Soviet victory in World War Two.

Read more:

Pentagon chief urges countries with Patriot systems to donate them to Ukraine

US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of new $6 billion aid package

Greece will not provide air defense systems to Ukraine, prime minister says