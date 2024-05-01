‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’: White House

1 min read

The White House said Wednesday it supports Americans’ right to protest and that only a “small percentage” of students are causing “disruption” on US campuses, rocked by demonstrations against the Gaza war in recent weeks.

“We believe it’s a small number of students who are causing this disruption, and if they’re going to protest, Americans have the right to do it in a peaceful way within the law,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said the White House would “continue to call out hateful speech as we have been,” denouncing anti-Semitism as youth anger over the death toll from Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza continues to climb.

