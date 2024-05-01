Theme
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2024. (AFP)
‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’: White House

AFP
The White House said Wednesday it supports Americans’ right to protest and that only a “small percentage” of students are causing “disruption” on US campuses, rocked by demonstrations against the Gaza war in recent weeks.

“We believe it’s a small number of students who are causing this disruption, and if they’re going to protest, Americans have the right to do it in a peaceful way within the law,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

She said the White House would “continue to call out hateful speech as we have been,” denouncing anti-Semitism as youth anger over the death toll from Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza continues to climb.

Read more: Police move in after pro-Israel supporters attack pro-Palestinian camp at UCLA

