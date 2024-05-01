Theme
Demonstrators hold pictures of (L-R) Friedrich Engels, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin as they take part in a parade organised by the German Trade Union Confederation (Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund, DGB) on May Day, or Labour Day, on May 1, 2024 in Berlin. (AFP)
30 wounded, 10 seriously in Germany May Day parade accident

AFP
1 min read

Around thirty people were injured, 10 of them seriously, after a float being pulled by a tractor overturned at a May Day parade in southwest Germany, police said.

It toppled as the tractor pulling it made a turn, they said in a statement.

Some of the injured were flown out for treatment, with some helicopters flying in from nearby Switzerland to help.

The accident happened around 1:05 pm (1105 GMT) on a road near the town of Kandern, which lies near the French border between the German city of Freibourg im Breisgau and Basel in Switzerland.

