A policeman walks across debris after a big explosion razed five homes and shattered windows of surrounding buildings in the northern province of Bac Ninh on January 3, 2018. (AFP)
The incident occurred around 8:00 am at the Binh Minh Wood Production Company in Dong Nai province, with Vietnamese media reporting it was caused by a malfunctioning boiler. (File photo: AFP)

Explosion at timber factory kills six in Vietnam

AFP
1 min read

Six people were killed and seven injured in an explosion at a timber factory in southern Vietnam on Wednesday, local reports said.

The incident occurred around 8:00 am at the Binh Minh Wood Production Company in Dong Nai province, with Vietnamese media reporting it was caused by a malfunctioning boiler.

“Arriving the site, I saw a horrifying scene: debris scattered everywhere and several bodies lying in the yard,” according to a witness quoted by news site VNExpress.

State media photos of the site - where some 30 employees were working at the time - showed part of the building had collapsed, with the corrugated iron roofing flung to the ground.

The blast in Vinh Cuu district took place just a few minutes after workers finished maintenance on the boiler.

