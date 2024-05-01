Theme
A firefighter works at a site which was hit during Russia's drone attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine September 3, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Large fire in Ukrainian port of Odesa after missile strike, 13 injured

A Russian ballistic missile struck the Ukrainian port of Odesa late on Wednesday, injuring at least 13 people and triggering a large fire, Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Pictures and video posted on media Telegram channels showed flames at the site and large clouds of smoke billowing skywards.

One media channel said the warehouse of Nova Poshta, a large postal and courier company, had been hit and posted a video showing the moment of impact with debris flying inside the facility.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

