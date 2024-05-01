Russia orders more weapons for operation in Ukraine

1 min read

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered more and speedier weapon delivery for Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

“To maintain the required pace of the offensive ... it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of weapons and military equipment supplied to the troops, primarily weapons,” the defense ministry cited Shoigu as saying in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

