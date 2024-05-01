Theme
FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, a Russian tank fires at Ukrainian troops from a position near the border with Ukraine in Russia’s Belgorod region. The Russian military says it has inflicted massive losses to Ukrainian forces who have launched cross-border raids into the region. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
In this March 19, 2024 photo, a Russian tank fires at Ukrainian troops from a position near the border with Ukraine in Russia’s Belgorod region. (File photo: AP)

Russia orders more weapons for operation in Ukraine

Reuters
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered more and speedier weapon delivery for Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

“To maintain the required pace of the offensive ... it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of weapons and military equipment supplied to the troops, primarily weapons,” the defense ministry cited Shoigu as saying in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

